Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Old Point Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Old Point Financial has increased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

OPOF stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $114.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Point Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Old Point Financial worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

