Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Short Interest Down 35.8% in August

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 405,100 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the July 29th total of 630,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 520,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other Ondas news, Director Derek Reisfield purchased 5,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,771.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the first quarter worth $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the first quarter worth $70,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ondas stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56. Ondas has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ondas will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

