Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.830-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $602 million-$606 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.08 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

NASDAQ OPRT traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.40. 83,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,268. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OPRT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oportun Financial stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Oportun Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.