Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.830-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $602 million-$606 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.08 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

NASDAQ OPRT traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 83,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.39 million, a P/E ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.29 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oportun Financial stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Oportun Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

