Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Dollar General in a report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.76. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DG. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.32.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $225.25 on Friday. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,523,000 after buying an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,849,000 after purchasing an additional 294,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,959,000 after purchasing an additional 128,629 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,601,000 after buying an additional 43,926 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

