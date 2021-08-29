Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 560 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,712 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFSC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $45.82 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $548,332.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

