Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 185,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,114 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of PFG opened at $68.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.