Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 605 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $20,387,943.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,766,824 shares in the company, valued at $447,604,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total value of $685,543.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,353,883.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 798,881 shares of company stock worth $82,778,595.

NYSE:U opened at $123.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.14. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.91.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

