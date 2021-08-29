Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,616 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

SMFG opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.87. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

