Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after acquiring an additional 389,261 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 8,705.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL opened at $213.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.70.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.50.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $4,275,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

