Oppenheimer Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $450.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $387.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $350.40. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

