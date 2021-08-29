Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Asana by 29.6% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 26.8% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 9.7% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Asana by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 237.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $77.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.29. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $80.74.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASAN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $50.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,203,106.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,367,687.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and have sold 149,152 shares worth $9,191,328. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

