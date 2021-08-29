Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,680 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 257.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,218,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,578,000 after acquiring an additional 858,385 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,285,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,730,000 after acquiring an additional 492,717 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 2.7% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,967,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,363,000 after acquiring an additional 104,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,130,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 52,216 shares in the last quarter. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.06. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

