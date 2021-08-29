Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 27.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ON. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $45.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.85. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,232. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

