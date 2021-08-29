Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 694.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,550 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,248 shares of company stock valued at $132,743. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKTS. Roth Capital cut their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

