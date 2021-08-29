Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 332 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 3.7% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,215,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 26.7% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 1.6% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Dover by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Dover stock opened at $174.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $175.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.