OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of OppFi Inc (NYSE:OPFI) dropped 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 5,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 477,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

OPFI has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on OppFi from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OppFi in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of OppFi in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of OppFi in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

About OppFi (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses FG New America Acquisition Corp. is based in Itasca, Illinois.

