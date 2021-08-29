Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the July 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

OROVF remained flat at $$18.55 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41. Orient Overseas has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $23.08.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

