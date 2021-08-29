Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the July 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.
OROVF remained flat at $$18.55 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41. Orient Overseas has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $23.08.
Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile
