Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Shares of ORKLY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 52,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.28. Orkla ASA has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.77%.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.