Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. is an emerging orthobiologics company. It engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for orthopedic and sports medicine surgeries. Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

Get Ortho Regenerative Technologies alerts:

ORTIF opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.81.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ortho Regenerative Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Company Profile

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ortho Regenerative Technologies (ORTIF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.