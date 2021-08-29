OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Sells $27,105.00 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Stephen F. Burns sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $27,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $65.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.38. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $72.35.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at $139,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KIDS shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.