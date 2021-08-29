OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.40% of OSI Systems worth $43,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $98.70 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

