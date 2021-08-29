Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,201,600 shares, an increase of 192.3% from the July 29th total of 411,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,008.0 days.

Shares of OVCHF remained flat at $$8.38 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.13. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $9.34.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

