Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the July 29th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 17,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,225. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.86. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $19.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.4697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.57%. Oversea-Chinese Banking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

