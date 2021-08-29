Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.83. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $239.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

