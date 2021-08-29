Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of PANL stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.85. 591,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,436. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $221.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 49,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $264,558.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,271.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,328,414 shares of company stock valued at $13,439,525. 43.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,676 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

