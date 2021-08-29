PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SVJTY opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50. PAO Severstal has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $23.89.
About PAO Severstal
Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for PAO Severstal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAO Severstal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.