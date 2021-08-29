PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SVJTY opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50. PAO Severstal has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $23.89.

About PAO Severstal

PAO Severstal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and steel-related mining company in Russia, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, North America, Africa, Central and South America, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Severstal Resources and Severstal Russian Steel.

