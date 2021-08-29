Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Boosts Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.70% of Kforce worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KFRC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Kforce by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 88,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 37,462 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Kforce in the 1st quarter worth $1,970,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Kforce in the 1st quarter worth $12,184,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Kforce in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.62. 188,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,487. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.33. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

