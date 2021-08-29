Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Cuts Stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,054,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 112,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Cerus were worth $12,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cerus by 103.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,022,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after buying an additional 3,062,266 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,394,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,045 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,281,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,974 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 833,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,007,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,082. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 62.92% and a negative net margin of 57.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

