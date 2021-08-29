Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Decreases Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 174,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 56,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,272,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 34.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 61,540 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $206,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,034,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,288 over the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.79. 1,516,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,444. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MDRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

