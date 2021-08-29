Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 1,800 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 648,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Jabil accounts for 1.8% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Jabil were worth $37,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $61.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,465. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.24. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $62.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $180,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $1,431,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,358 shares of company stock worth $7,979,734. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. raised their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

