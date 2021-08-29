Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 5,000 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.18% of Magellan Health worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGLN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 4,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGLN remained flat at $$94.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 209,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,290. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.21. Magellan Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

