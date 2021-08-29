Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 34,507 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,507 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,918,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,883 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,671,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536,209 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15,145.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,107,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,127,000 after buying an additional 3,087,044 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,056,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,250,000 after buying an additional 467,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,341,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $42.70 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

