Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,071 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 662.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,415,000 after purchasing an additional 956,877 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AON by 60.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,593,000 after purchasing an additional 550,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $123,976,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.61.

AON opened at $285.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.83. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $285.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

