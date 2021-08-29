Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 257 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 35,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,387,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $323.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $341.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.94.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

