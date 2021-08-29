Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $19.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,351,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,865,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,148,000 after purchasing an additional 694,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,326,000 after purchasing an additional 378,885 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,561,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,438,000 after purchasing an additional 201,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,806,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,132,000 after purchasing an additional 171,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.50 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.