Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 110.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 179,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after acquiring an additional 19,412 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 16,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,705,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,439,000 after acquiring an additional 304,690 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period.

VGK opened at $69.94 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $70.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.38.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

