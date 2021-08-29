Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 633.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 51.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKTA. KeyCorp upped their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.26.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $262.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.09 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

