Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $146,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $95.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.75. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.41 and a twelve month high of $96.87.

