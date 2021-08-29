Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Raised by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.43.

NYSE PH opened at $304.53 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $192.25 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

