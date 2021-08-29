Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Sells $86,250.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at $25,612,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Todd M. Cleveland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,107,730.00.

PATK stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.65.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. Analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at $11,177,000. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at about $10,455,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,481,000 after purchasing an additional 111,466 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,114,000 after purchasing an additional 104,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at about $7,373,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

