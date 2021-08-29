Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Holdings Lifted by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Paycom Software by 66.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 79.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAYC traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $484.70. 209,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,009. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 167.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.87 and a twelve month high of $490.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $411.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

