PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 2.0% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL traded up $4.71 on Friday, reaching $278.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,916,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,810. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $327.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

