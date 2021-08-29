Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PTON. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.81.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $104.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.45. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $1,678,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 35.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 164.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.