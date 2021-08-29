Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives $72.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

NYSE PNR traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $76.69. 1,823,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,017. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Pentair by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

