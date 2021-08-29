Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 362,600 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the July 29th total of 238,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 559,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Perion Network stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $20.88. 731,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,050. Perion Network has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $706.83 million, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.99.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

PERI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

