Peter Allen Drutz Sells 6,000 Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total transaction of C$125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,306,607.60.

Peter Allen Drutz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of Savaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total transaction of C$125,400.00.

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$21.01 on Friday. Savaria Co. has a 52 week low of C$13.04 and a 52 week high of C$21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.38.

SIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

