Peter Allen Drutz Sells 6,000 Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total transaction of C$125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,306,607.60.
Peter Allen Drutz also recently made the following trade(s):
Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$21.01 on Friday. Savaria Co. has a 52 week low of C$13.04 and a 52 week high of C$21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.38.
About Savaria
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.
