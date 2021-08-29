PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,723,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,891 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of PG&E worth $17,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PG&E by 656.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of PG&E by 24.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.38.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

