PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PhaseRx stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02. PhaseRx has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

About PhaseRx

PhaseRx, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of mRNA products to correct inherited, life-threatening liver diseases in children. Its product portfolio targets the three urea cycle disorders ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency; argininosuccinate lyase deficiency; and argininosuccinate synthetase deficiency.

