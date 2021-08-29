Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,929,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 90,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,858,000 after acquiring an additional 56,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.10. 2,994,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406,932. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $103.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $159.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

